Sun, Oct 20, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: What did you do for the National Day long weekend?

A: Oh, I stayed at home and binge-watched a detective TV series.

B: You were a couch potato all day? That’s so boring, and unhealthy too.

A: I’m completely addicted to this TV series. I even used a smartphone app to get dinner delivered to my apartment: I couldn’t bear to stop watching.

B: 那你國慶日週末連假在做什麼？

A: 我宅在家追了一部電視偵探劇。

B: 你整天都賴在沙發上？那樣很無聊耶，而且又不健康。

A: 我完全迷上這部電視連續劇了，甚至晚餐還用手機的應用程式叫外送到家裡，這樣才不用停止追劇。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

