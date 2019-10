B: After we woke up the next day, we had a shower, ate breakfast and then we were free to explore the aquarium some more.

A: What was your favorite area?

B: Definitely the penguin tank. I love watching penguins walk.

A: Wow, I’ve never seen a penguin in the flesh before.

B: 在隔天起床後,我們沖了個澡、吃早餐,然後就可以進一步自由探索海生館啦。

A: 你最愛的區域是哪裡?

B: 絕對是企鵝館,我超喜歡看企鵝走路。

A: 哇,我從來都沒有看過真的企鵝耶。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: