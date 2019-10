B: Once we were tucked up in bed, it was amazing to look up at the fish swimming above our heads.

A: It must have felt really tranquil.

B: Yes, but it was a strange feeling watching killer sharks and stingrays silently glide past just meters above your head. It added an element of danger, even though you were, of course, completely safe.

B: 等我們上床後,仰望魚群在頭頂上悠游真是令人驚奇。

A: 心裡一定感覺很寧靜。

B: 是啊,不過看著近在咫尺的鯊魚和魟魚在頭頂上悄悄滑過,還是覺得有點奇怪,好像添加了一些危險的因素,雖然你當然還是絕對安全的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: