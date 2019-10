A: Tell me more about the sleepover at the aquarium.

B: We arrived late afternoon, registered at reception and after all the visitors had left we were given an exclusive guided tour. We were even able to try out feeding the fish.

A: It sounds great.

A: 快多告訴我一些你在海生館過夜的事。

B: 我們在下午稍晚到達後先在櫃台登記 ,等所有訪客都離場後,我們獲得了專屬導覽,甚至還可以嘗試餵魚。

A: 聽起來好棒唷。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: