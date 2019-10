A: How was your National Day long weekend last week?

B: Fantastic! I went to Pingtung County to watch the fireworks display. The next day I went to the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium for a sleepover.

A: A sleepover? At the aquarium?

B: Yep. It was really amazing.

A: 你上週的國慶日週末連假過得如何?

B: 很棒啊!我去屏東縣看煙火秀,第二天還在國立海洋生物博物館過夜。

A: 過夜?在海生館?

B: 對啊。真是不可思議。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: