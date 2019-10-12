The Double Ten National Day four-day long weekend started on Thursday, marking the end of the typhoon season and the hot summer months. Hotel rooms throughout the entire Hengchun Peninsula in Pingtung County are already over 90 percent booked, with very few rooms available for the Double Ten long weekend. As one hotel operator put it, “this time we don’t have to rely on Chinese tourists.” Police anticipate over 100,000 visitors will flood into the area over the four-day period, traffic restrictions are already in place, and they are calling on members of the public to follow police instructions when they hit the roads.

Local hotel operators say that this long weekend will be the last major vacation period before the end of the year, and is one of the few weekends since the beginning of the summer vacation that have not been plagued by typhoons. This, together with promotions and events such as free entrance for children to the National Museum of Marine Biology & Aquarium, the Pingtung National Day fireworks display, the 2019 Taiwan Design Expo, the grey-faced buzzard migration to Manjhou Township and a surfing competition, means that Pingtung County has plenty to offer visitors.

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

雙十節四天連假週四起登場，揮別颱風季節及酷熱天氣，屏東恆春半島整體訂房率超過九成，最熱門的十月十一日一房難求，業者直呼「這次不用靠中國客啦」，警方預估四天可能超過十萬人潮湧入，已規劃完善交通管制措施，呼籲民眾出門遵循警方指引。

當地旅宿業者分析，這次連假是年底前最後一個大型假期，更是暑假以來難得不受颱風影響的週末，加上國立海洋生物博物館孩童免費、屏東國慶煙火、台灣設計展、滿州國慶鳥、衝浪賽等活動，都是屏東獲得各地旅客青睞的因素。

(自由時報)