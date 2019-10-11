The vote-manipulation scandal of K-pop reality show Produce X 101 continues to snowball. The police have found evidence showing that the final rankings of some of the 11 contestants fans voted into boyband “X1” were rigged. At least two or three winning trainees were added to the group after receiving votes meant for trainees that ultimately lost.

In addition to raids on the CJ ENM-owned broadcasting company Mnet, the police also made raids on three talent agencies, including Starship Entertainment, MBK Entertainment and Woollim Entertainment. The head producer and several staff members of the TV show reportedly have been booked on charges of obstruction of business.

The police have also seized voice recordings found on the phones of staff members discussing vote rigging that took place not only this season but also in the previous three. Hundreds of viewers filed a lawsuit against the broadcaster for fraud in August, as their on-site text voting service charged 100 Korean won (US$0.08) per vote.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

南韓實境選秀《Produce X 101》票數操控醜聞如雪球般越滾越大，警方上週已查獲證據，顯示由粉絲票選組成男團「X1」的十一位參賽者，其中幾位最終排名的確有造假。至少有兩到三位入選的練習生，因不當獲取原屬於落選者的票數才得以勝出。

警方除了搜查CJ娛樂旗下的Mnet電視台，另外還突襲三家涉案經紀公司，包括Starship娛樂、MBK娛樂和Woollim娛樂。根據媒體報導，該節目的總製作人及某些員工，目前正因「妨礙業務」罪名遭到立案調查。

警方還扣押了員工的電話錄音，當時他們正在談論造假不只在這一季，也曾在前三季發生過。數百名觀眾更在八月控告電視台「詐欺」，因為現場簡訊投票服務每通要收取一百韓元(八美分)。

(台北時報張聖恩)