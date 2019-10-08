On Sept. 23, two infant leopard cats were found trapped in a ditch in Miaoli County’s Gongguan Township and were rescued. On Oct. 3, another leopard cat cub was found abandoned, this time in the county’s Yuanli Township.

At around 10am in Yuanli, a man surnamed Chan spotted a little animal lying prone on a patch of grass. Initially thinking it to be a kitten, on taking a closer look, Chan realized it was a leopard cat. Concerned for the safety of the cub, Chan phoned the township government office for advice. The office took the case seriously, since the leopard cat is a protected endangered species, and contacted the Miaoli County Government’s Agricultural Department, while also advising Chan to bring the cub to its office.

Staff at the Agricultural Department’s Wild Life and Nature Section took the cub to Houlong Township Animal Hospital for an examination. The infant male leopard cat was found to be in good health and only about one and a half months old.

An official of the Wild Life and Nature Section said that they will record the cub’s mew and will play an audio recording at the place where the cub was found, in the hope that it will attract the mother. A camera will also be set up at the scene. If the mother comes back for its cub, they will take the leopard cat back to the original location to reunite it with its mother. This stage normally lasts for two days, said the official. If the mother does not return for the cub, it will be assessed for transfer to the Endemic Species Research Institute in Nantou County for care and training before releasing it into the wild.

On Sept. 23, while driving near the Beihe Tunnel on No. 26-2 trunk road within Gongguan Township, a man surnamed Yu saw stray dogs barking at a roadside ditch. Yu stopped the car and checked, finding two cat-like animals trapped in a dry ditch about 60cm deep. After carefully observing the situation, Yu guessed that they might be leopard cats, due to their round-tipped ears. He then drove away the dogs and took the two cubs to Miaoli Animal Care and Health Office.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. leopard cat phr. 石虎 (shi2 hu3) 2. rescue v. 救援 (jiu4 yuan2) 3. cub n. 幼獸 (you4 shou4) 4. kitten n. 小貓 (xiao3 mao1) 5. protected species phr. 保育類動物 (bao3 yu4 lei4 dong4 wu4) 6. endangered species phr. 瀕臨絕種動物 (bin1 lin2 jue2 zhong3 dong4 wu4) 7. reunite with phr. 團聚 (tuan2 ju4) 8. release into the wild phr. 野放 (ye3 fang4)



Miaoli County Government stresses that the county currently has the largest stable population of leopard cats in Taiwan. In addition to improving roads identified as high-risk for road kill, the government also urges people to reduce speed when driving on the roads in Miaoli County. The government believes that having achieved their short-term goal of increasing the number of leopard cats in the county, their long-term goal of restoring the leopard cat population now stands a chance of success.

(Translated by Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times)

苗栗縣九月二十三日在公館鄉發現有兩隻小石虎受困水溝並獲救，本月三日又傳出有民眾在苑裡鎮發現一隻石虎寶寶。

發現這隻小石虎的詹姓男子上午十時許，在苑裡鎮看見有小動物趴在草地上，原本以為是貓，仔細一瞧發現是石虎，深怕牠落單遭不測，便致電鎮公所詢問該如何處置。因石虎為瀕臨絕種保育類動物，公所也不敢大意，請他先送到鎮公所安置，並通報苗栗縣政府農業處。

農業處自然生態保育科人員將小石虎帶往後龍鎮動物醫院檢查，小石虎健康狀況良好，為出生僅約一個半月的公石虎寶寶。

保育科指出，目前會先收錄小石虎聲音在發現地播放，希望吸引石虎媽媽出面；現場會配合架設簡訊相機，若有拍到石虎媽媽回來找石虎寶寶，就會將小石虎野放回原地，以便石虎媽媽將牠帶回團聚。這階段觀察期通常為兩天，若兩天內石虎媽媽沒回來，就會評估將小石虎送往南投特生中心照顧，進行後續野放訓練。

之前在九月二十三日，苗栗縣游姓男子開車行經公館鄉苗26-2鄉道北河隧道附近，見有野狗對著路旁水溝狂吠，停車查看發現有兩隻像貓的動物受困在深約六十公分的乾涸溝渠內，但仔細觀察，發現牠們的耳朵外型較圓弧，便懷疑是石虎，於是趕走野狗，將兩隻小石虎送往苗栗縣動物保護防疫所。

縣府強調，苗栗縣是目前發現石虎族群數量最穩定的地區，縣府除努力改善路殺高風險路段，也拜託民眾開車行駛於苗栗縣內道路時，都能主動減速，短期內先讓石虎個體增加，石虎族群才有機會恢復。

（中央社）

DID YOU KNOW?

你知道嗎？

Although well-intentioned…

There have been cases of people “rescuing” cubs or young animals found on their own, be it protected species such as Formosan black bears and leopard cats or other creatures, including birds. Many people’s first reaction is to take the animal away, without realizing that the mother might be nearby foraging for food or waiting for people to leave so that she can come back to pick up her baby. Rashly taking away the baby may in fact lead to the actual separation of a mother from her baby.