A 30-year-old man in Nantou County was in the gym recently and suddenly started experiencing lightheadednness and temporary vision loss. After leaning against a wall and resting for a while he started feeling better, but the experience scared him, and he went to the hospital.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Nantou Hospital, the problem was most likely caused by the Valsalva phenomenon, leading to a sudden drop in his blood pressure; in these circumstances there is no need to seek medical treatment, and the symptoms should improve after a little rest. The hospital added that people doing weight training should not push themselves too much.

Many people, when exerting themselves physically, can develop headaches or feel faint, due to insufficient blood circulation and lack of oxygen being delivered to the brain as a result of low blood pressure. There have been instances in the past of people lifting weights suddenly fainting and falling backwards.

Activities such as weight training, lifting heavy objects, straining on the toilet, coughing, vomiting and sneezing that involve holding one’s breath can all lead to the symptoms observed when doing the “Valsalva maneuver,” such as temporary dizziness, headaches, heart palpitations and even temporary feeling of wanting to faint.

This is due to loss of blood circulation in the brain or other parts of the body caused by low blood pressure, leading to a lack of oxygen to the brain. If people start to see stars or feel dizzy — both symptoms of the Valsalva phenomenon — during exercise or weight training, they should take a rest and try to breathe regularly, and they should recover in one or two minutes. If the symptoms persist, they should seek medical attention.

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

南投縣三十歲男子，日前健身時竟出現頭暈、眼前一片黑等不適症狀，待靠牆休息才緩解不適，嚇得趕緊就醫。

衛福部南投醫院表示，他很有可能是「努責現象」導致血壓急速下降所致，有類似情況無需治療，休息即可改善，提醒民眾健身應循序漸進。

許多民眾在用力時，會發生頭痛或昏厥的情形，係因低血壓造成血液灌流不足、腦部缺氧所致，曾經也發生過民眾在舉重時，突然昏厥後倒的情形。

做重量訓練、搬重物、用力解便、咳嗽、嘔吐、打噴嚏等出現用力憋氣時，就可能引發「努責現象」，會出現短暫頭暈、頭痛、心悸，甚至短暫暈厥。

這是因低血壓造成腦部或身體其他部位血液灌流不足、腦部缺氧所致，提醒民眾若運動中或重訓過度出現眼冒金星、暈眩等努責現象時，就應暫停並休息，盡量保持規律呼吸，約一到兩分鐘即可恢復，若仍持續不適，則應就醫治療。

（自由時報記者劉濱銓）