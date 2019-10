C: Da Nang massages are very cheap, very good. Do you want me to take you for a massage?

B: No, thank you. Please drive directly to the hotel.

C: Up ahead is Marble Mountain. It is very famous for marble products. I can take you there for 15 minutes shopping, no extra charge.

A: Thank you, but we just want to go to the hotel.

C: 峴港的按摩很便宜,很棒喔。要不要我載你們去按摩?

B: 謝謝你,不用了。請直接開到飯店就好。

C: 前面上方的是五行山,它以大理石製品聞名。我可以帶你們去逛個十五分鐘,不用另外收費。

A: 謝謝你,但我們只想去飯店。

