EVERYDAY ENGLISH A: Touch down in Vietnam. B: Yeah! Our holiday officially starts now. A: Once we’re through immigration and have collected our luggage, we’ll need to get a taxi to the hotel. B: Roger. A: 飛機降落在越南了。 B: 好耶!我們的假期現在正式開始了。 A: 在我們通關、領行李之後,我們會需要叫一輛計程車前往飯店。 B: 好,收到。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:

