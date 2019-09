EVERYDAY ENGLISH A: Have you remembered to change the money? B: Not yet. A: What? We’re flying out tomorrow. B: Chill out. I’m going to do it at the airport. There are several currency exchange counters inside the terminal, no need to panic. A: 那你有記得去換錢嗎? B: 還沒去。 A: 什麼?我們明天就要飛了。 B: 放輕鬆,我會在機場換。航廈裡有好幾個外幣兌換櫃台,不需要太緊張。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:

