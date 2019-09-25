In recent years, craft beer fever has swept across the world. Here in Taiwan, many vocational colleges and universities have devised curriculums to teach students the art of brewing beer. Last year, Lan Chi-wei, a professor in Yuan Ze University’s Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science, established the Lango Craft Beer course. This was followed in March by the opening of the Lango Bar, where students can enjoy the fruits of their beer-brewing efforts, in what was the first of its kind in Taiwan. The bar is a space in which students are able to try, discuss and showcase the beers made in the department’s course. This summer break the team participated in the Third Southern Taiwan University Homebrew Competition, and came first in the academic category, competing with 19 universities and colleges with over 50 produce entries.

Chen Pei-tzu, a student at the department, says roselle is rich in anthocyanins and vitamins as well as nutrients like magnesium and calcium. It is good for the skin, helps you relax and enriches the blood, and also has many benefits for women. To complement roselle, the main ingredient, they also use a less common red malt, a German two-row malt, to create a red body.

In addition, Centennial hops is used to give the beer a floral fragrance and a citrus fruitiness. During the first fermentation, lemon slices and roselle teabags are added, while during the second fermentation, a roselle jam is added to allow the sour-sweet flavor of the roselle to blend with the freshness of the lemon slices. This creates a sour-sweet, fresh-tasting beer that is exceptionally refreshing on a hot summer’s day, says Chen.

(Translated by Paul Cooper and Perry Svensson, Taipei Times)

WARNING: Excessive consumption of alcohol can damage your health.

近年來精釀啤酒釀造的潮流湧向全世界，國內許多大專院校，也相繼開設相關課程。元智大學化學工程與材料科學學系教授藍祺偉，去年開設「Lango Craft Beer」精釀啤酒」創客課程，今年三月設立國內大專院校第一座精釀啤酒成果分享室（Lango Bar），讓學生在此空間分享、討論與展示化材系於相關課程的創作成果。今年暑假參加第三屆南台灣自釀啤酒大賽，在學術組十九所大專院校及五十多組作品中脫穎而出，榮獲學術組總冠軍殊榮。

化材系學生陳姵慈表示，洛神花富有豐富的花青素、維生素，以及鎂、鈣等的營養成分，具養顏美容、清心降火及補血效果，對女性有諸多益處。配合釀材主角「洛神」，選用較特殊紅色麥芽，以德國春季二稜麥，來釀造出帶有紅色調性的酒體。

此外，啤酒花的部分則是選用百年啤酒花，使酒體帶有花香以及柑橘類果香，再於一次發酵時加入含檸檬片與洛神花的茶包、二酵時加入洛神花醬汁，讓洛神花迷人的酸甜和青檸片的清香風味相互映襯，精釀出清新酸甜的鮮生啤酒，在夏日飲用格外消暑暢快。

(自由時報記者李容萍)

警語: 飲酒過量，有害健康。