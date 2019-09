B: I’ve finished booking the flights. Now I’m looking at the accommodation. What do you think about this beach resort?

A: Wow, it looks amazing! It’s right by the beach and there’s an outdoor swimming pool too. Is it expensive?

B: A little bit, but we’re going during the off-season so the hotel is offering a 20 percent discount.

B: 我已經把機票訂好囉,現在要來安排住宿了。你覺得這個海灘度假村怎麼樣?

A: 哇,看起來超讚的!就在海灘旁邊,還有一個露天游泳池。貴不貴?

B: 有點貴啦,但我們是淡季去的,飯店提供八折優惠。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: