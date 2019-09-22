India announced on Wednesday a ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes, as a backlash gathers pace worldwide over a technology promoted as less harmful than smoking tobacco. The announcement by India came a day after New York became the second US state to ban flavored e-cigarettes following a string of vaping-linked deaths.

“The decision was made keeping in mind the impact that e-cigarettes have on the youth of today,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters in New Delhi.

E-cigarettes heat up a liquid — tasting of anything from bourbon to bubble gum or just tobacco, and which usually contains nicotine — into vapor which is inhaled. The vapor is missing the estimated 7,000 chemicals in tobacco smoke but does contain a number of substances that could potentially be harmful. They have been pushed by producers, and also by some governments, including in Europe, as a safer alternative — and as a way to kick the habit.

However, critics say that apart from being potentially harmful in themselves, the flavors of some liquids have turned millions of children into vapers — and potential future smokers.

The emergency legislation in New York, the second US state to ban flavored e-cigarettes, followed a mysterious outbreak of severe pulmonary disease that has killed seven people and sickened hundreds. President Donald Trump’s administration announced last week that it would soon ban flavored e-cigarette products to stem a rising tide of youth users.

Legislation is also being tightened elsewhere, and in Singapore e-cigarettes are already outlawed. In Japan, vaping and alternatives like “heat not burn” tobacco vaporizers are allowed but e-juices with nicotine are not. China, home to almost a third of the world’s smokers, indicated in July that it wants the “supervision of electronic cigarettes” to be “severely strengthened.”

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. flavored adj. 有調味的 (you3 tiao2 wei4 de5) 2. vape v. 吸電子菸 (xi1 dian4 zi3 yan1) 3. nicotine n. 尼古丁 (ni2 gu3 ding1) 4. kick the habit phr. 戒掉壞習慣 (jie4 diao4 huai4 xi2 guan4) 5. pulmonary adj. 肺部的 (fei4 bu4 de5) 6. tighten v. 緊縮 (jin3 suo1)



The Indian ban covers the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, and storage of e-cigarettes, as well as advertisements. The government said it would “advance tobacco control efforts” and “contribute to a reduction in tobacco usage.” Punishments include up to a year in prison.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India is the world’s second-largest consumer of traditional tobacco products, which are not covered by the new ban, killing nearly 900,000 people every year. About 35 percent of adults are users, although chewing tobacco — which can also have flavors like chocolate and which also causes cancer — is more prevalent than smoking.

India is also the world’s third-largest producer of tobacco, the WHO says, and tobacco farmers are an important vote bank for political parties. According to the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry, an estimated 45.7 million people depend on the tobacco sector in India for their livelihood. India also exports around a billion US dollars worth of tobacco annually, and the government holds stakes in tobacco firms.

(AFP)

隨著全球各地對電子菸的反彈聲浪逐漸高漲，印度政府也於週三跟進，宣布禁售這種標榜健康危害比吸菸少的科技產品。在印度公布這項禁令的前一天，紐約州才因為美國發生一系列跟電子菸有關的死亡案例，成為美國第二個禁止調味電子菸的州。

印度財政部長尼爾瑪拉‧希塔拉曼在首都新德里告訴記者：「做出這項決定，是考量到電子菸對當今年輕人的影響。」

電子菸是加熱液體──從波本威士忌到泡泡糖，或是單純的菸草口味，種類應有盡有，且通常含有尼古丁──使其變成蒸氣，再被吸入肺部。電子菸的蒸氣沒有傳統紙菸燃燒後產生的大約七千種化學物，但確實含有許多可能有害的物質。電子菸受到生產業者、以及包含歐洲在內的某些國家政府推廣，被認為是較安全的替代商品──以及用來戒菸的方法之一。

不過，反對者指出，電子菸除了本身可能對健康有害，某些電子菸液體的香味已經讓數百萬孩童變成「電子菸槍」──並且可能在未來成為吸菸者。