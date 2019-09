B: So where did you hold your Mid-Autumn Festival barbecue?

A: After my neighbor objected, we decided to move to a nearby park. The next problem was I had prepared some Japanese wagyu beef steaks, but after I started to cook the beef, one of our friends said she is a vegetarian.

B: Uh oh.

B: 那你的中秋節烤肉派對在哪裡舉辦呢?

A: 我的鄰居表示反對後,我們決定改到附近的一座公園。但問題又來啦︰我本來準備好了日本和牛牛排,但其中一位朋友說她是素食者。

B: 糟糕了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: