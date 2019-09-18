Lin Pang-soong, a native of Pingtung County’s Donggang Township, is rated as one of the world’s top 100 graphic designers. For several decades, Lin has been sending hand-drawn postcards to friends and family in Taiwan. To date Lin has produced over 3,000 postcards; each with a different drawing of Taiwan. Next month, Taiwan Design Expo will open in Lin’s home county, Pingtung. Lin seized the opportunity to hold a personal exhibition, which will be held at Pingtung Art Museum. Last week Premier Su Tseng-chang attended a soft opening of the expo to lend his support.

Lin says that for many years, he has sent a postcard back home from each place he has visited while traveling around the globe. Lin has inscribed at beautiful picture of Taiwan on each postcard. They capture both his artistic talent and his deep love for his country.

In 1975, Lin left Pingtung for Taipei to further his education. Since then, for four decades Lin has been sharing his travels through sending postcards, which have the benefit of being both convenient to carry and easy to obtain, says Lin. During his travels, Lin would draw a simple design of Taiwan onto each postcard in an expression of nostalgia for his native land, but Lin would also incorporate any momentary impressions, feelings or thoughts into the drawing.

The date and location of each postmark captures a unique record of each moment in space and time. While traveling in Europe, Lin says he was often unable to find a postbox and his most vivid memory is of mailing a postcard from Russia, because to this day, he has yet to receive it. Lin says that in today’s digital age, he hopes that visitors to his exhibition will be able to sense the warmth and emotion of hand drawings.

In addition to the postcards, the exhibition also features artwork dating back to 1976, produced while studying at National Taiwan Normal University’s (NTNU) Department of Fine Arts, on loan from the university’s collection of artwork by NTNU alumni and Art Bank Taiwan. The exhibition runs through Oct. 31 at Pingtung Art Museum with a parallel exhibition scheduled for Oct. 10 and 20 at Seto City Art Museum in Japan.

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

屏東縣東港鎮出生的林磐聳，被列為是「世界百位平面設計名家」之一，過去十多年來他持續用明信片書寫「台灣家書」，至今這些明信片累積超過三千張，每一張上面畫的都是台灣，今年十月台灣設計展在屏東，林磐聳受邀搶先在屏東美術館舉辦個展，為台灣設計展暖身，上週開幕也吸引行政院長蘇貞昌到場支持。

蘇貞昌說，林磐聳長年以台灣為主題，從全球各地寄回「台灣家書」，一封封美麗的台灣，可以看見林磐聳深厚的藝術專長與對家鄉的情感。

林磐聳在一九七五年離開屏東到台北求學就業，迄今超過四十年，他分享，旅途中最容易攜帶與取得的就是明信片，所以在旅行時他將心中總是思念的「台灣」用簡單的畫筆，將現場瞬間意象、感受或想法畫在明信片上，郵戳上的日期和地點就是時空的見證。在歐洲旅行時，常有找不到郵筒的情形，而他印象最深刻的就是從俄羅斯寄出的明信片，「因為到現在還沒收到呢！」很榮幸能夠在家鄉辦展覽，現在是數位時代，期待透過展覽帶給大家不一樣的手繪溫度與感受。

這次展覽特別從台灣師範大學留校作品典藏計劃與藝術銀行中借出一九七六年林磐聳就讀師大美術系畢業作品。展覽在屏東美術館展至十月三十一日，預計十月十日至二十日將同步於日本瀨戶內海市立美術館展出。

(自由時報記者邱芷柔)