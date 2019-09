A: Originally we organized the barbecue on the street outside my home.

B: I see.

A: But as we were preparing to start, one of my neighbors complained about the smoke blowing into their apartment.

B: That’s strange, pretty much everyone barbecues on the street during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

A: 原本我們計劃在我家外面街上辦烤肉派對。

B: 是喔。

A: 但正準備要開始時,有鄰居抱怨煙跑進他家公寓。

B: 還真奇怪,中秋節幾乎每個人都會在街上烤肉吧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: