A: How was your Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend?

B: It was great. I went to a barbecue party with some friends. I ate so much I could hardly move. I was so stuffed I needed a crane to move me.

A: I also had an outdoor barbecue with friends, but it didn’t go very smoothly.

A: 你的中秋節連假週末過得如何?

B: 很棒啊。我和一些朋友一起去烤肉派對,還大吃到幾乎動不了,肚子撐到要請起重機來搬我了。

A: 我也和朋友們舉辦了戶外烤肉派對,不過進行得不太順利。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: