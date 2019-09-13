The 76th Venice International Film Festival took place in Italy from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7. Taiwanese actor Mark Chao and Chinese actress Gong Li were among this year’s contenders for Best Actor and Best Actress, and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award went to legendary British actress Julie Andrews.

The 83-year-old actress won an Oscar for Mary Poppins in 1965, and she was nominated again the next year for The Sound of Music. Andrews kissed her award last week and said that she felt “so blessed” for having such a fairytale career. “I’m still amazed! I’ve been a lucky girl who got to play beautiful roles,” the actress said.

Andrews gained popularity among young fans for her role as the queen in The Princess Diaries (2001) and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004). Both films were produced by late pop diva Whitney Houston and co-starred by Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway — who revealed earlier that she and Andrews would return for another sequel of the Disney series.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

第七十六屆威尼斯影展已於八月二十八日至九月七日在義大利登場，今年台灣男星趙又廷、中國女星鞏俐分別角逐影帝后。而著名的「終身成就獎」，則頒發給傳奇英國女星茱莉安德魯斯。

這位八十三歲的女星，以《歡樂滿人間》於一九六五年榮獲奧斯卡影后，隔年又以《真善美》入圍。她於上週親吻其獎座並自認深受眷顧，得以擁有像童話故事般的事業。這位女演員說︰「我仍驚嘆不已！我一直是個幸運女孩，能演出那些美好角色。」

安德魯斯因在《麻雀變公主》（二○○一年）、《麻雀變公主2：皇家有約》（二○○四年）飾演皇后，而受到年輕影迷喜愛。兩部電影均由已故流行天后惠妮休斯頓製作、奧斯卡最佳女配角安海瑟威共同主演。海瑟威不久前還透露，她和安德魯斯都將回歸拍攝這個迪士尼系列的新續集。

(台北時報張聖恩)