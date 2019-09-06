Creamfields, a British dance music festival series, is to take place in Taiwan for the third time at the Taipei Metropolitan Park tomorrow. Creamfields Taiwan 2019 features top electronic dance music (EDM) DJs, including The Chainsmokers, W&W, Slushii, Andrew Rayel, Ben Nicky and Carta, the first Chinese to make the list of DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs.

Since its Taipei concert in 2014, South Korean duo TVXQ will also put on a show tomorrow at the Sinjhuang Stadium in New Taipei City. This will be their first concert in Taiwan after members U-know and Max completed their military service two years ago. Tickets are priced from NT$3,800 (US$121) to NT$6,800.

Meanwhile, as K-pop continues to thrive, more South Korean artists are scheduled to visit Taiwan this month. Singer Kang Daniel and boyband NU’EST are set to perform in mid-September, followed by a K-FLOW2 concert, singer Choi Byung-chan, rapper Jay Park and hit group EXO later this month.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

英國舞曲盛典「奶油田」將三度空降台灣，於明日在大台北都會公園登場。2019奶油田台灣站集結了多位頂尖電音播放員，包括老菸槍雙人組、W&W、Slushii、Andrew Rayel、Ben Nicky、和《DJ雜誌》排行榜首位華人百大DJ Carta。

南韓雙人夯團東方神起自二○一四年台北演唱會之後，亦將於明日在新北市新莊體育館開唱。這也是團員允浩和昌?二年前服完兵役之後在台首唱，票價在三千八百元（大約一百二十一美元）至六千八百元之間。

此外，隨著韓流持續壯大，多組南韓藝人本月亦將訪台。包括歌手姜丹尼爾和男團NU’EST於月中來台開唱，月底還有K-FLOW2演唱會，歌手崔秉燦、饒舌歌手Jay Park、和天團EXO來訪。

（台北時報張聖恩)