A: If the story is set in the future, the AI robots must be quite smart. What stops them from taking over the world?

B: They are all programmed to obey their registered owners and absolutely forbidden to harm people.

A: I wonder what would happen if they ever found out how to override that part of the programming?

A: 如果故事設定在未來,人工智慧機器人一定很聰明吧。是什麼阻止了他們接管世界呢?

B: 機器人全都被設定好要服從註冊主人的命令,更絕對禁止傷害人類。

A: 真不知道要是有一天,他們發現如何取消設定會怎樣?

English 英文: