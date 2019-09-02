There is a science to using eye drops properly, and the Ministry of Health and Welfare Food and Drug Administration invited a pharmacist to explain just how to do it. According to pharmacist Wu Wen-che, if you are using more than two different types of eye treatment at the same time the medication will not be absorbed as well as it could, and the order of application will also affect how efficiently it is absorbed. Wu says that you should wait at least 5 minutes between using each type of treatment, and recommends first using the solution, suspension (eye drops) and gel before applying ointment.

Wu also explained the correct method for using eye drops. You should either lean your head back or lie down on your back and look up, then tug your lower eyelid out a bit and apply the drops, according to the dose recommended by the manufacturer. Lightly close the eyes and roll your eyeballs, to allow the liquid to be distributed evenly over the cornea. You can also apply light pressure to the corner of the eye nearest the bridge of the nose, to prevent the liquid from flowing out of the tear duct. Avoid blinking too much or squeezing the eyes shut, as this might squeeze out some of the liquid, reducing the effectiveness of the treatment.

For the eye ointment, one should squeeze around 0.5 to 1cm of ointment inside the lower eyelid and then lightly shut the eye for between 1 to 3 minutes, again slowly rolling the eyeball. This might lead to blurred vision for a while, and so ideally it should be done before going to sleep.

In addition, eye medication should be stored in a cool, dark place. If the instructions indicate that it should be refrigerated, it should be placed in the refrigerator, not the freezer, and when taken out for use it can be warmed up first in the palm of the hand, so that it does not cause discomfort.(Translated by Paul Cooper)

點眼藥是一門學問，衛福部食藥署邀請藥師解惑，藥劑科藥師吳旻哲表示，同時間點兩種以上的眼睛用藥，無法吸收完全，且點藥順序會影響到吸收效果，提醒每種品項間隔至少五分鐘，且建議先使用藥水、懸浮液、凝膠，再用藥膏。

吳旻哲也說明點眼藥水的正確方式，頭部可向後仰或仰臥，眼睛向上看，將下眼瞼往下拉呈現袋狀，再依據藥袋上指示的藥水滴數滴入，接著輕閉眼睛，並緩慢轉動眼球，使藥水均勻分布在眼角膜上，也可輕輕按壓眼睛內側靠近鼻子的地方，避免藥水從鼻淚管流出，且不要頻繁眨眼睛或緊閉雙眼，以免擠出藥液影響療效。

至於點眼藥膏，在下眼瞼內，擠入約零點五至一公分長的藥膏，再輕閉眼睛一至三分鐘，一樣緩慢地轉動眼球，但可能會有短暫視力模糊，在睡前使用較理想。

此外，眼用藥適合存放在陰涼處，若註明需要放在冰箱中，則指冷藏而非冷凍，取出冷藏藥水時可先在手掌上回溫再用，以免冰冷藥水滴入眼睛產生不適。

（自由時報記者林惠琴）