Sat, Aug 31, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: That was a tough workout, but I feel good. Same time tomorrow?

B: It’s better to rest for one day. We’ll meet again the day after tomorrow.

A: Why take a day off? I’m up for another session this evening. I want to be ripped by my birthday.

B: Your muscles get fatigued and need time to recover. If you work the same muscles without a decent break, it can lead to injury.

A: 剛才的健身還真辛苦，但感覺蠻好的。明天同一時間訓練嗎？

B: 最好休息一天，我們後天再見。

A: 幹嘛休息一天？我還打算晚上再練呢！好想在生日前練出一身肌肉。

B: 你現在肌肉疲勞需要時間恢復，如果沒有適當休息就訓練同樣的肌肉，有可能會受傷。

