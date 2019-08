B: Now that we’ve finished the work out, we need to cool down.

A: Didn’t we just warm up?

B: Your muscles are now tight and have begun to break down. They will start rebuilding themselves. Stretching them enhances the blood flow.

A: I don’t like the sound of my muscles breaking down. I thought we were supposed to be building them up.

B: 現在健身結束後,需要舒緩一下。

A: 不是已經熱身過了嗎?

B: 現在你的肌肉緊繃並開始分解,之後會自行修復重組,此時肌肉拉伸能促進血液流通。

A: 我真不喜歡聽到肌肉還會分解,我還以為是要把肌肉練大。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: