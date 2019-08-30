Ready to hit the water for some summer fun? New Taipei City is putting on the River and Ocean Music Festival this summer, combining for the first time the Fisherman Stage Music Paradise with the Ho-Hai-Yan Gongliao Rock Festival. The former took place at the city’s Fisherman’s Wharf by the Tamsui River between July 27 and Aug. 25, while the latter begins today and runs until Sunday at Fulong Beach by the Pacific Ocean.

As it enters its 19th year, the Ho-Hai-Yan Festival is now the largest music festival in Taiwan. This year, a total of 87 artists or groups are set to rock the beach. Today’s lineup includes 831, Trash, MJ116 and various artists from home and abroad.

The indie music contest is to take place tomorrow, followed by a joint performance of singer Matzka and groups Boxing and Totem. More bands, including Your Woman Sleep with Others and Tizzy Bac will perform on Sunday, and singer Greeny Wu will rock the stage for the finale at 9:05pm.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

準備好要去水邊狂歡一夏了嗎？新北市今年夏天首度推出「河海音樂季」，結合了淡水漁人舞台、貢寮國際海洋音樂祭兩大活動。前者於七月二十七日至八月二十五日，在該市位於淡水河畔的漁人碼頭登場；後者自今日起，在可眺望太平洋的福隆海水浴場持續至週日。

隨著海洋音樂祭今年邁入第十九屆，該活動已成為台灣最盛大的音樂活動。本屆更有八十七組藝人或樂團，在福隆海灘登台嗨唱。今日陣容包括八三夭、Trash樂團、頑童MJ116，以及國內外多組藝人。

年度海洋獨立音樂大賞將於明日決賽，之後是歌手Matzka、Boxing樂團、圖騰樂團的共同演出。老王樂隊和Tizzy Bac等樂團將在週日開唱，歌手吳青峰則會在當晚九點零五分壓軸登場。

（台北時報張聖恩）