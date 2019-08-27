EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: So this is our first workout session. First we have to warm up.

A: Can’t we get straight to it? How heavy is this dumbbell here?

B: Be patient. We have to warm up the muscles. This will prevent injury. We’ll start with a brisk walk and jumping jacks, a full body stretch and some light muscle work, so we don’t pull any muscles. We’ll end with push-ups and sit-ups.

B: 我們的第一堂健身課要開始啦，首先必須熱身。

A: 我們不能直接開始嗎？這個啞鈴到底有多重？

B: 耐心點！得先讓肌肉變暖，才能預防受傷。先快步走然後開合跳，全身伸展一下，再做點輕量肌肉運動，這樣才不會拉傷肌肉，最後則是伏地挺身和仰臥起坐。

