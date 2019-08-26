Due to landslides and road blockages on routes leading to Fenniaolin Cove in Yilan County’s Dongao District caused by heavy rains at the beginning of the year, the county government sealed the area off for repairs. Recently, the construction work and safety inspections have been completed, and as of Thursday the area is once again open to the public. However, the county government is to put up signs prohibiting swimming and warning people of potential rock falls, and is calling on people to be mindful of their personal safety.

Fenniaolin is located in a secluded fishing port in Wushihbi. In the past, doves would nestle in the port, which derived its name from the Taiwanese word for dove. Beyond the breakwaters lies a stretch of pebbly beach, and the clear water and tranquil environment there has given rise to Yilan’s renowned Fenniaolin Cove.

Around the New Year, prolonged heavy rain caused the roads leading to the beach of the fishing port to collapse, as well as frequent landslides in the rock strata around the beach as the slopes had become unstable. Due to safety considerations, the county government closed off the beach, but local vendors were hit by the sharp fall in tourist numbers.

As a result, the county government and the Luodong Forestry Bureau joined forces and made over NT$1 million available for reconstruction of the roads and clearance of the fallen boulders. The reconstruction was completed on May 9, and now that the following inspection work has been carried out, the area has been opened once more to the public.

(Translated by Paul Cooper)

宜蘭縣東澳粉鳥林秘境，今年元旦因豪雨造成聯外道路落石崩塌堵塞，縣府因此將秘境封閉整修，工程近期完工驗收完畢；上週四起，粉鳥林重新對民眾開放，但縣府會設置禁止戲水與當心落石等警告標語，呼籲民眾注意自身安全。

粉鳥林是位於烏石鼻的僻靜漁港，早期在港口有許多野生鴿子棲息，因為台語的鴿子稱為「粉鳥」，粉鳥林漁港因而得名；越過漁港防波堤，有處礫石海灘，因水淺清澈，風平浪靜，成為宜蘭知名的「粉鳥林秘境」。

今年元旦期間因豪雨不斷，導致漁港通往海灘的聯外道路崩塌，海灘附近岩層也因邊坡不穩，時常發生落石；基於安全考量，縣政府封閉海灘，但當地遊客數因此銳減，攤商因收入大減叫苦連天。

有鑑於此，縣府與羅東林管處攜手斥資一百餘萬元，進行聯外道路修復工程與落石清除作業，五月九日完工後，相關驗收近期已經完成。

（自由時報記者林敬倫）