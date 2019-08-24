EVERYDAY ENGLISH

C: Is your mouth numb? Can you feel the side of your mouth? How about your lips?

A: It seems to be numb, yes. I can’t feel much. I guess the anesthetic is working.

C: OK, I’m going to drill into the tooth and see how far down the cavity extends. If you feel any pain, you can raise your left hand, like this, and I’ll pause. Some patients just scream.

A: I guess that would work, too.

C: 你的嘴巴麻痺了嗎？嘴巴這一邊還有感覺嗎？嘴唇呢？

A: 對耶，好像麻痺了，沒什麼感覺，我想麻醉藥發生作用了。

C: 好的，那我要鑽開牙齒，看看牙洞到底有多深。如果覺得痛就像這樣舉起左手，我就會暫停了，有些病人還會直接叫出聲音來。

A: 我想這也是個辦法啦。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: