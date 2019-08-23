Actor Jason Momoa, who shot to fame with his role in Aquaman, has joined a protest against the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT), a 30-meter-high telescope to be built on top of the Mauna Kea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island. The peak is considered sacred by many native Hawaiians.

“Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land,” Momoa wrote on his Instagram account. “We must protect our scared mountain from further desecration,” the actor added. Aquaman 2 is currently set for a 2022 release.

The TMT project is a joint venture between Canada, China, India, Japan and the US, which began in 2014. Once completed, the TMT, which costs approximately US$1.4 billion (NT$43.9 billion) will become the largest telescope in the world. According to the Guardian, several celebrities of Hawaiian descent have joined the protest, including actor Dwayne Johnson and singer Jack Johnson.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

演員傑生摩莫亞因電影《水行俠》而爆紅，他最近加入抗議活動，抵制一座三十公尺高、簡稱「TMT」的望遠鏡工程，而望遠鏡就蓋在夏威夷大島的毛納基火山上，該處被夏威夷原住民視為聖地。

摩莫亞還在他的IG上貼文，一開頭就飆髒話並說︰「TMT擴大了四倍，對不起華納兄弟公司，《水行俠2》沒辦法拍啦！因為傑生為了阻止故鄉被褻瀆，所以被推土機輾過了。」他還說︰「我們必須要保護聖山，避免它進一步被褻瀆。」《水行俠2》目前預計在二○二二年上映。

「TMT」計劃，是由加拿大、中國、印度、日本和美國於二○一四年所共同發起。完工之後，這項耗資約十四億美元（約四百三十九億台幣）的工程，將會成為全球最大的望遠鏡。根據衛報指出，好幾位具有夏威夷血統的名人，像是演員巨石強生和歌手約翰強生等，都加入了抗議的行列。

（台北時報張聖恩）