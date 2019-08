C: It will certainly need a filling, but I’m also worried that it reaches almost to the nerve ending.

A: Is that why it’s so painful?

C: Yes, but I’m also concerned that I might have to perform a root canal.

A: Oh dear, I was afraid of that.

C: 這個洞一定要補起來,但我擔心它幾乎深達神經末端了。

A: 所以牙齒才那麼痛嗎?

C: 是啊,但我還擔心可能要做根管治療。

A: 天啊,我就擔心會那樣。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: