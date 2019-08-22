The 6th Taiwan International Queer Film Festival (TIQFF) kicked off on Thursday last week. With this year’s theme of “Together,” the LGBT community is proudly celebrating the legalization of same-sex marriage together. The film festival takes place at Shin Kong Cinemas in Taipei until Sunday before moving to the Kaohsiung Film Archive in Kaohsiung between Aug. 28 and Sept. 8.

TIQFF features 60 films from home and abroad, including several high-quality short films. Gentleman Spa, directed by Yu Jhi-han, is a short film that tells the story of a chubby janitor at a massage parlor who finally meets his prince charming. It has earned acclaim at international film festivals, including the San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, also known as Frameline.

The festival’s ambassador for this year, Golden Bell Award-winning actor Chris Wu, encourages the public to see the LGBT-themed films, and says he hopes that everyone in Taiwan will be treated equally. Wu debuted in the 2007 film Fragile in Love by director Mickey Chen, a gay icon who passed away late last year.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

第六屆台灣國際酷兒影展上週四起跑，今年影展主題為「逗陣」！同志族群亦藉此一起歡慶同婚合法化。影展在台北市新光影城持續至本週日，並將於八月二十八日至九月八日之間，移師到高雄市電影館。

本屆酷兒影展共推出多達六十部國內外佳片，其中包括一些頗具水準的短片。例如導演游智涵的《癡情馬殺雞》，是關於在按摩院裡當清潔工的胖男孩，最後終於找到白馬王子的故事，該片在舊金山同志影展等國際影展大受好評。

今年的影展大使則是金鐘影帝吳慷仁，他鼓勵大家來看這些同志電影，也希望在台灣每個人都可以得到平等的對待。他因主演同志導演陳俊志二○○七年的《沿海岸線徵友》而出道，陳導演是同志族群的代表人物，於去年底過世。

（台北時報張聖恩）