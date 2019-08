C: Hi. Rinse your mouth and spit the liquid in the bowl to your side. What seems to be the problem?

A: I have severe pain in this tooth in the lower jaw here. It kept me up all night.

C: Well, if you look on the radiograph of your X-ray, you will notice a large dark area in this tooth. That suggests a cavity.

A: So, does it need a filling?

C: 嗨,請潄口並把水吐在你旁邊的碗裡,哪裡有問題呢?

A: 我下顎這邊的牙齒超痛,害我整夜失眠。

C: 嗯,你看一下X光照片就會發現,這顆牙齒裡有個大的黑色區塊,應該是有個洞。

A: 那…需要補牙嗎?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: