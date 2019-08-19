EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Hi. Is it possible to see a dentist right away? My tooth on this side is really painful.

B: Of course. Have you visited this clinic before?

A: No, this is my first time.

B: Fill out this form with your personal details. Tick the appropriate boxes if you have any of the following health conditions, and also indicate whether you are allergic to any medications.

A: 嗨，請問能馬上看牙醫嗎？我這邊的牙齒真的超痛。

B: 當然可以，你以前來過我們診所嗎？

A: 沒有耶，這是我第一次來。

B: 請在這張表格填寫你的個人資料，如果有下列任何健康狀況，就勾選適當的空格，並註明是否對什麼藥物過敏。

