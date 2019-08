A: I’m worried about guests smoking in the apartment. I really don’t like the smell of cigarette smoke.

B: You’ll just have to make sure that you set out a few ground rules before you accept them. I wouldn’t worry too much. Most people are responsible, and know what kind of behavior is acceptable.

A: 我擔心房客會在公寓裡抽菸。我真的不喜歡香菸的煙味。

B: 你只需要記得在接待他們之前先訂立幾條基本規則。我不會太擔心這個。大部份的客人都還蠻負責任的,知道什麼行為是可以被接受的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: