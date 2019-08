A: How about the actual apartment? What kind of things do I need to prepare?

B: Just make sure all the essentials are there. Make sure the bathroom is clean, and there are plenty of towels. You should also provide the basic mod cons in the kitchen. The kitchen should be spotless, too. Hygiene is really important.

A: 那麼公寓本身呢?我需要準備什麼樣的東西?

B: 就是確定所有的生活必需品都齊全。確認浴室是乾淨的,還有夠多的毛巾。你也要在廚房提供基本的現代化生活設備。廚房也要是一塵不染的。清潔衛生非常重要喔。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: