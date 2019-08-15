The 2020 US Census is to take place in April. As required by the US Constitution, the results of the decennial US Census will determine the number of each state’s seats in the House of Representatives, and how federal funding is allocated to states and communities yearly.

Since there is no racial category of “Taiwanese” on the survey’s race question, the US-based Taiwanese American Citizens League (TACL) has launched the “Write in Taiwanese Census 2020 Campaign,” encouraging all Taiwanese-Americans to check the box for “Other Asian” and then write in “Taiwanese” on the form, instead of checking the “Chinese” box.

The Census 2010 recorded 215,441 Taiwanese living in the US at that time, accounting for only 1.46 percent of the Asian population of 14.7 million. “There is strength and power in numbers, in being noticed by the government,” said the TACL. To give an accurate reflection of the demographic situation, the Liberty Times has uploaded a video promoting the campaign at www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfxNWn5bQiE.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

美國2020人口普查預計在明年四月登場，因應美國憲法的要求，十年一度的普查結果，將會決定各州在眾議院的席次，及聯邦政府每年如何分配各州或社群的經費。

而在調查中關於種族的問題上，其選項並沒有「台灣人」，因此在美國的「台美公民協會」發起一項填寫台灣人活動，以鼓勵所有台裔人士勾選「其他亞洲人」，並在表格寫上「台灣人」，而非直接勾選「中國人」。

根據2010人口普查紀錄，當時有二十一萬五千名台裔住在美國，在一千四百七十萬亞裔人口中，僅占百分之一‧四六。該公民協會說︰「人口的數量就代表實力與能量，代表可以被政府看見。」為了精確反映人口統計的全貌，自由時報亦上傳一支影片宣傳該活動︰www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfxNWn5bQiE。

（台北時報張聖恩〉