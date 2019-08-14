After a magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook the nation on Thursday, fisherman Chang Wen-tien went out fishing on Shihmen Reservoir in Taoyuan. He unexpectedly netted a “golden bighead carp” measuring 75cm from head to tail and weighing 6kg. Chang, over the moon with his catch, says it is the first time he has seen such a large golden-colored fish in all of his 30 years fishing at the reservoir. He believed it had been frightened by the earthquake.

The silver carp is a freshwater fish. As their head is proportionately large compared to the body, they are commonly known as “bighead carp” in Taiwan. Silver carp, a common sight at the reservoir, are also known as the “garbage collectors” as they hoover up algae and plankton as food. Due to their rapid rate of growth, silver carp are also known colloquially as “Big Mac.” Most are a mottled black color.

Chang says this particular bighead carp is not especially large but its golden color is quite unique. Chang consulted a fish specialist who said its special color was probably caused by albinism. The colorful carp caused a sensation with fellow fishermen and tourists who crowded round for selfies, giving Chang his 15 minutes of fame. Several days later, Chang is still floating on cloud nine.

“Elders believe catching a rare fish is a good omen,” says Chang. He speculates that the golden bighead carp, frightened by the earthquake, surfaced from the bottom of the reservoir to a shallower depth and then swam straight into his fixed net.

Chang says that because the carp sustained multiple injuries while being caught, it would only have been able to survive two or three days in a fish tank, so he brought the fish home on the same day it was caught and cooked it for supper. Chang says its flesh was firm but tender and suitable for battering and deep frying or, alternatively, braising in soy sauce. Chang recommends the live fish restaurants within the Shihmen Reservoir for their delicious food.

(Translated by Edward Jones)

上週四發生規模六點零地震，漁民張文田當日在桃園石門水庫捕魚，收網時意外捕獲一尾長約七十五公分、重達六公斤的黃金大頭鰱，張文田樂不可支，笑說在水庫捕釣三十載，首見金黃巨魚，「牠肯定是被地震嚇出來的」。

鳙魚屬於淡水魚類，因其頭部比例特大，俗稱「大頭鰱」，是水庫常見的清道夫，以藻類及浮游生物為食，因生長迅速，常成為水庫內的巨無霸，顏色多是花斑、黑色。

張文田說，其實這尾大頭鰱體型不算特別龐大，但顏色實在很特別，詢問魚類專家，專家表示應是白化所致，讓漁友們、遊客都很驚豔，競相與牠合影留念，也讓張文田當了一日名人，迄今心情仍相當高昂。

「老一輩說捕獲珍貴魚種，代表好兆頭！」張文田說，推測黃金大頭鰱應是受地震影響，驚嚇游出水庫上層、跑進了他的定置箱內。

張文昌說，因捕獲時魚體有多處受傷，在魚缸內只能存活兩到三天，當日帶回家後便烹煮下肚，張說，大頭鰱的肉質扎實有彈性，不論酥炸或紅燒都很適合，石門地區的活魚餐廳都能吃得到好料。

(自由時報記者許倬勛)