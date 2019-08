A: I’ve been thinking of joining Airbnb and becoming a host.

B: Are you sure you have enough space in your apartment?

A: I’m not thinking of having guests here. We have a spare apartment out in Tamsui that’s just sitting empty. We might as well put it to good use.

A: 我最近一直在考慮加入Airbnb,然後當房東。

B: 你確定你的公寓裡有足夠的空間嗎?

A: 我沒有考慮在這邊接待客人啦。我們在淡水有一間空的公寓,乾脆把它好好運用一下。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: