A : If you’re lucky, on the boat over to Gueishan Island, you’ll get to see dolphins and whales.

B : Wow. Did you see any the day you went?

A : We only saw a few bottlenose dolphins when we went. They would jump out of the water. They were adorable.

B : I’ve heard of that. When dolphins jump out of the water they are catching fish.

A : 如果運氣好的話,在搭船去龜山島的途中,會看到海豚和鯨魚哦。

B : 哇,你去的那天有看到嗎?

A : 我們那天只看到幾隻瓶鼻海豚。它們一直在海上跳水,好可愛。

B : 啊,我有聽過。當海豚從海中跳起來的時候其實是在抓魚吃。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: