With the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) less than two months away, the National Radio and Television Administration of China announced last week that it would ban TV shows that are “too entertaining” — such as costume or idol dramas. It provided a list of 86 patriotic programs that TV channels could broadcast before Oct. 1, the anniversary day.

Censorship of media and entertainment in China has become tighter under Chinese President Xi Jinping’s leadership, and it has intensified this year, with the authorities delaying approval for several films, according to Reuters. Under the ban, hit costume dramas such as The Untamed have been running six episodes or more per week, so the dramas can end early this month.

As for the rumor that China’s Jiangsu Television plans to block Taiwanese artists from its shows, the TV station issued a statement last week saying that such news was a malicious fabrication, and that it will continue to work with Taiwanese artists.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

不到兩個月後，就是中華人民共和國成立七十週年慶，中國的國家廣播電視總局於上週宣布，將禁播「娛樂性太強」的電視節目——像是古裝劇或偶像劇。該局還發表一份清單，挑選出八十六部具有愛國情操的節目，提供電視台在十月一日週年慶前選播。

根據路透報導，在中共總書記習近平領導之下，中國對媒體和娛樂的審查正漸趨嚴格，尤其今年更加強管控，主管機關至今遲未批准多部電影上映。受禁播令影響，《陳情令》等熱門古裝劇只好每週趕播至少六集，以在八月初火速下檔。

至於謠傳中國的江蘇衛視計劃封殺台灣藝人，該台上週已發出聲明，澄清這則新聞其實是惡意捏造的謠言，他們仍會持續跟台灣藝人合作。

（台北時報張聖恩）