Thu, Aug 08, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Since it was a fishing community, I guess there must be a Matsu temple on the island.

B: There used to be, but then the government relocated the residents to Taiwan, as it wanted the island for military purposes. The temple was symbolically destroyed.

A: That’s a shame.

B: I also hear that when the temple was vacated, strange things started to happen. The army had to bring over a Guanyin statue from Taiwan proper.

A: 如果是漁民的聚落，感覺島上一定會有媽祖廟。

B: 以前真的有。但後來政府為了軍事用途，把島上居民都搬遷回台灣，那座廟也被部分拆除了。

A: 那也太可惜了吧。

B: 聽說廟空了以後，就開始傳出意外。島上軍隊只好又從台灣本島迎回一座觀音菩薩。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

