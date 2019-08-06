EVERYDAY ENGLISH

Home / Bilingual Pages
B: The idea is, people can apply online to the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration three to 20 days before they intend to go.

A: So you’re saying it’s actually quite easy?

B: Yep. There are plenty of tourist boat operators down in Wushih Harbor. You can either give them a call or book online. They usually have places on weekdays.

B: 理論上，一般民眾要在登島日前三天至二十天，在網路上向「東北角暨宜蘭海岸國家風景區管理處」提出申請。

A: 你的意思是說，實際上沒那麼麻煩囉？

B: 是啊，烏石港那邊有很多觀光船業者，其實可以直接打電話給他們，或是上網訂位，平日通常都有空位。

