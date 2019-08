A: I heard you went to Turtle Island, Gueishandao, the other day. I see the island out on the sea whenever I take the train to Yilan, but I’ve never actually been.

B: It’s been open to the public for tourism since 2000.

A: As I recall, you have to apply before you go, and you have to wait a long time.

B: Actually, it’s not as difficult as you imagine.

A: 聽說你前幾天去龜山島玩,我每次坐火車去宜蘭,途中都會在海上看到那座島,但我從來沒真正上去過。

B: 自從兩千年開始,政府就開放一般民眾登島參觀了。

A: 可是我記得要事先提出申請,感覺要排很久。

B: 其實沒有你想像中的那麼難啦。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: