A: What was your favorite meal there?

B: We went to a local restaurant in Little India. The food was authentic southern Indian cuisine. You ate with your hands.

A: I bet you stuffed your faces.

B: We totally over-ordered. We had to get a doggy bag. We could hardly squeeze through the doorway on the way out.

A: 你在那裡最喜歡的一餐是什麼?

B: 我們去了小印度的一間當地餐廳。那裡的食物是正統的南印度菜餚,你要用手吃。

A: 我想你一定大吃一頓。

B: 我們真的點太多菜了,後來必須打包帶走。離開餐廳的時候差點沒辦法擠出門口。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: