EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’m not sure I’d like to be trapped in a modern city, though. I’d need to get out into nature occasionally.

B: You’re not trapped there. Singapore is an excellent location from which to travel around Southeast Asia. Also, they have a beautifully maintained botanic gardens and a conservation area in the center of the city. It’s really easy to get away from the urban jungle.

A: 不過我不太確定會想要被困在現代城市裡。我需要偶爾出去到大自然裡透透氣。

B: 你不會被困在那邊的。新加坡是一個絕佳的地點，可以從那邊前往東南亞旅行。同時，他們也有一個維護得很美麗的植物園，還有一個保護區在市中心。逃離都市叢林是非常簡單的。

