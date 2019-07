EVERYDAY ENGLISH B: I was also impressed by the architecture. A: They have a lot of tall, modern buildings, don’t they? B: Yes, but they have also conserved a lot of their older low-rise structures, including whole areas of colonial buildings, in very good condition for their age. B: 我也對那邊的建築印象深刻。 A: 他們有很多高聳而且現代的建築物,不是嗎? B: 是的,但新加坡同時也保存了許多年代比較久遠的低矮結構,包括整區的殖民建築,就它們的年代而言,其實保存狀況非常好。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:

