EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Before sailing from Taitung to Yonaguni, they had to do something first.

B: I know, they had to be able to see their destination using the naked eye before departing?

A: That’s right. The team leader, a Japanese professor, climbed a peak in Taroko Gorge to verify he could see Yonaguni Island from the top.

B: Hmm, this makes me want to go to Taroko Gorge again.

A: 在他們用獨木舟從台東航行到與那國島之前，有一項前提。

B: 我知道。要能用肉眼看到目的地，才能決定出發，對吧？

A: 是啊，結果主持計畫的日本教授親自跑去太魯閣的山上，確認能看到與那國島。

B: 你這樣一說，讓我好想再去一次太魯閣哦。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: