Home / Bilingual Pages
Sun, Jul 28, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Before sailing from Taitung to Yonaguni, they had to do something first.

B: I know, they had to be able to see their destination using the naked eye before departing?

A: That’s right. The team leader, a Japanese professor, climbed a peak in Taroko Gorge to verify he could see Yonaguni Island from the top.

B: Hmm, this makes me want to go to Taroko Gorge again.

A: 在他們用獨木舟從台東航行到與那國島之前，有一項前提。

B: 我知道。要能用肉眼看到目的地，才能決定出發，對吧？

A: 是啊，結果主持計畫的日本教授親自跑去太魯閣的山上，確認能看到與那國島。

B: 你這樣一說，讓我好想再去一次太魯閣哦。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 620 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top