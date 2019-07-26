Home / Bilingual Pages
Fri, Jul 26, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Why was that raft unsuccessful?

B: It was too heavy for the Kuroshio Current and too slow; they were knocked off course and buffeted by large waves.

A: Prehistoric peoples would have struggled to make a raft from 11 lengths of giant bamboo.

B: Yes, researchers decided getting the materials would have been difficult, so they switched to making a canoe.

A: 為什麼最初造的竹筏沒有成功呢？

B: 因為這條航海路線上會遇到相當強勁的「黑潮」，竹筏太重，船速不夠抵抗黑潮，轉向很不方便，也不耐大浪沖擊。

A: 話說回來，用十一根巨竹綁出竹筏，在史前時代也不是容易的事吧？

B: 對啊，研究人員推測當時應該不容易取得這麼多材料，就回頭想到獨木舟。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

