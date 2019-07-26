Irish boyband Westlife will stage a concert at Taoyuan’s National Taiwan Sport University’s Linkou Stadium on Sunday. The show is part of the band’s “The Twenty Tour” in celebration of its 20-year career. The group disbanded in 2012 and reunited last year, and this is its first tour in seven years.

Westlife has sold more than 55 million records worldwide, and 400,000 tickets were snapped up in 48 hours for the latest tour, according to Billboard. The group is set to release a new album in November and is going to perform some of the new songs this time, alongside its 14 UK No. 1 hits such as You Raise Me Up.

Also in Taoyuan, the Iron Rose International Music Festival will hold two concerts at the Taoyuan Arts Plaza from 4pm to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday. The free shows will feature local artists such as Golden Melody Award-winning singer Eve Ai, as well as foreign artists from Canada, Malaysia, Thailand and other countries.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

愛爾蘭天團西城男孩週日訪台，將在桃園市國立體育大學的林口體育館開唱。這是該團「The Twenty Tour」巡演其中一場，以歡慶出道二十週年。在二○一二年解散後，他們去年又再度重聚，這也是他們七年來的首次巡演。

據告示牌報導，西城男孩的全球唱片銷量超過五千五百萬張，最近巡演門票開賣四十八小時，就被搶購了四十萬張。因該團將在十一月發行新專輯，這次會演唱幾首新歌，也會演唱他們的十四首英國排行榜冠軍金曲，像是《You Raise Me Up》。

同樣在桃園市，鐵玫瑰國際音樂節亦將在週六、週日舉辦兩場演唱會，自下午四點至晚上九點在桃園藝文廣場開唱。而兩場免費演唱會除了金曲獎歌后艾怡良等本地藝人，更邀請來自加拿大、馬來西亞、泰國的外籍藝人前來同樂。

（台北時報張聖恩〉